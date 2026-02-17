Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $732 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $2.59 billion from $2.25 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $432 Mln. vs. $267 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.59 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.78 To $ 0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.941 B To $ 2.945 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.65 To $ 3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $ 11.28 B To $ 11.31 B

