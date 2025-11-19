Markets
PANW

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 19, 2025 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) revealed a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $334 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $662 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $2.474 billion from $2.139 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $334 Mln. vs. $351 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.474 Bln vs. $2.139 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.57 - $2.59 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $10.50 - $10.54 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.