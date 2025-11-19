Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) revealed a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $334 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $351 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $662 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $2.474 billion from $2.139 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.57 - $2.59 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $10.50 - $10.54 Bln

