Palo Alto Networks Gains On Reporting Profit In Q4, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares are gaining more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported profit for the fourth quarter compared to loss last year. Revenues grew 27 percent from the comparable prior year period. Further, the company said its board approved a three-for-one stock split, with the record date on September 6. Trading on a split-adjusted basis will start on September 14.

Quarterly profit was $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to loss of $119.3 million or $1.23 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $354.1 million or $2.39 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.55 billion from $1.219 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2023, the company expected adjusted net income in a range of $2.03-$2.06 per share. Revenue is expected to grow 23-25 percent in a range of $1.535-$1.555 billion. For fiscal 2023, the company's projection for adjusted earnings is in a range of $9.40-$9.50 per share. Revenue is expected to grow 25 percent to a range of $6.85-$6.90 billion.

Currently, shares are at $564.00, up 11.01 percent from the previous close of $508.05 on a volume of 1,622,294.

