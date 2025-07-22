Palo Alto Networks Finalizes Acquisition Of Protect AI To Boost End-to-End AI Security

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW), a global leader in cybersecurity, has completed its acquisition of Protect AI, a specialist in securing AI applications and models.

The move strengthens Palo Alto Networks' position as a leader in AI security and advances its goal to secure modern, AI-driven infrastructure across diverse industries including finance, healthcare, retail, government, and manufacturing.

Protect AI's technology and team will be integrated into Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS platform expanding its capabilities in model scanning, AI posture management, red teaming, runtime protection, and AI agent security. This combination addresses emerging threats across the entire AI lifecycle, from development to deployment.

Palo Alto Networks' SVP Anand Oswal emphasized the growing need for a comprehensive solution to protect rapidly evolving AI ecosystems. He said the integration of Protect AI enhances Prisma AIRS' ability to deliver scalable, lifecycle-wide protection.

Protect AI CEO Ian Swanson, now VP of Product for Prisma AIRS, noted that joining Palo Alto Networks amplifies their mission to make AI secure and trustworthy at scale.

Strategic partner Leidos is already using Prisma AIRS to support secure AI initiatives for government clients. Leidos CTO Eric Moore highlighted the importance of a single platform that offers full-spectrum AI risk management, especially in sensitive sectors.

TELUS Digital, another early adopter, shared enthusiasm for Prisma AIRS' capability to monitor AI API activity and detect threats, a key need in its AI transformation journey.

Palo Alto Networks and Protect AI will showcase their integrated solutions at Black Hat USA 2025 in Las Vegas, from August 5 to 7.

PANW currently trades at $196.71 or 1.58% lower on the NasdaqGS.

