Markets
PANW

Palo Alto Networks Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Strengthen AI Security

December 19, 2025 — 09:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Friday said it has significantly expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises securely develop and deploy agentic AI and cloud-based applications.

The collaboration combines Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure capabilities with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS platform to deliver end-to-end AI security across hybrid multicloud environments.

The companies aim to address rising AI infrastructure risks, with Palo Alto Networks noting that nearly all organizations experienced AI-related attacks in the past year.

PANW closed Thursday's trading at $185.88, up $2.44 or 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.