Palo Alto Networks Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Strengthen AI Security

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Friday said it has significantly expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises securely develop and deploy agentic AI and cloud-based applications.

The collaboration combines Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure capabilities with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS platform to deliver end-to-end AI security across hybrid multicloud environments.

The companies aim to address rising AI infrastructure risks, with Palo Alto Networks noting that nearly all organizations experienced AI-related attacks in the past year.

PANW closed Thursday's trading at $185.88, up $2.44 or 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

