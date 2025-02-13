PALO ALTO NETWORKS Earnings Results: $PANW Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALO ALTO NETWORKS ($PANW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.81 per share, beating estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,257,400,000, missing estimates of $2,283,543,931 by $-26,143,931.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PANW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity

PALO ALTO NETWORKS insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 138 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 138 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,888,226 shares for an estimated $399,731,733 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $107,655,490 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $89,981,625 .

. MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $6,227,272 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,648,465

DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,873,275 .

. JOHN P. KEY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,049,040

WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) sold 1,305 shares for an estimated $506,287

JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $221,668 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 250 shares for an estimated $100,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,146 institutional investors add shares of PALO ALTO NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 829 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.