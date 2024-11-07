Palo Alto Networks downgraded to Negative from Mixed view at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded its view of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Negative from Mixed.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PANW:
- Palo Alto Networks assumed with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Palo Alto secures $1B joint enterprise license agreement with DoD, G2X says
- Purported DoD deal could give Palo Alto multi-year tailwind, says Morgan Stanley
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $435 from $400 at KeyBanc
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $410 from $370 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.