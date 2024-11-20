Palo Alto Networks CEO: We are seeing strong demand across the board

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Nikesh Arora said Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is the premium platform with cloud security. The company continues to take market share and it’s sticky, with no churn, he added. The partnership with IBM (IBM) portends good business in the future, he noted. There has never been a billion dollar pipeline between the two companies, according to Arora. He expects to see increased investment from the government as it has a lot of legacy systems that need to upgraded.

