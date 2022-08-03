Palo Alto Networks Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PANW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $528.37, changing hands as high as $528.42 per share. Palo Alto Networks, Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PANW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PANW's low point in its 52 week range is $358.3665 per share, with $640.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $526.26.

