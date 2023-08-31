Palo Alto Networks (BER:5AP) Price Target Increased by 10.85% to 256.44

The average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks (BER:5AP) has been revised to 256.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.85% from the prior estimate of 231.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.34 to a high of 328.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from the latest reported closing price of 210.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5AP is 0.59%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 300,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 10,318K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,214K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 417.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,539K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,367K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 20.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,196K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,709K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing an increase of 40.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 95.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,437K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,825K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 748.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.