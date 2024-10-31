Palo Alto Networks assumed with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with an Overweight rating and price target of $415, up from $400. Several online sources reported yesterday that Palo Alto has been awarded a five-year $996M deal with the Department of Defense through U.S. federal distributor Carahsoft, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has increasing conviction in the company’s platform adoption, saying recent partner discussions highlight strong interest in and traction around Cortex XSIAM and Prisma Access Brows.
