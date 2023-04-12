Palo Alto Networks and RH have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 12, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Palo Alto Networks PANW as the Bull of the Day and RH RH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Lantheus LNTH, Rockwell Medical RMTI and Viemed Healthcare VMD.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Palo Alto Networks has seen its near-term earnings outlook turn bright, with positive earnings estimate revisions pushing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Palo Alto Networks is a worldwide leader in cybersecurity, providing next-generation cybersecurity solutions to thousands of customers globally across all sectors. The company's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions are supported by industry-leading threat intelligence and state-of-the-art automation.

Let's take a closer look at a few favorable characteristics of the cybersecurity titan.

Quarterly Performance

Palo Alto sports a stellar track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 24 consecutive quarters and fully reflecting the company's ability to deliver robust results consistently.

Palo Alto posted impressive results in its latest release, reporting EPS of $1.05 and exceeding our $0.78 estimate by more than 30%. Further, the company generated roughly $1.6 billion in revenue throughout the quarter, ahead of expectations and growing by a sizable 26% year-over-year.

Keep an eye out for PANW's next quarterly release on May 18th; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.92 implies growth of 55% from the year-ago quarter. In addition, our consensus revenue estimate presently sits at $1.7 billion, suggesting a climb of more than 23% year-over-year.

Valuation

Value investors may not find PANW shares attractive, with the company carrying a Style Score of "F" for Value. Presently, PANW's 8.5X forward price-to-sales ratio resides on the expensive side, above the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average and the 7.5X five-year median.

However, top and bottom line growth projections remain robust, making the premium investors will pay for shares less spooky.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Palo Alto Networks would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

RH is a curator of design, taste, and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books, and online through multiple different websites.

Over the last 60 days, analysts have taken an overwhelmingly bearish stance on the stock, pushing it into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Share Performance & Quarterly Results

RH shares have struggled to gain traction over the last year, down more than 30% and underperforming relative to the Zacks Consumer Staples sector by a fair margin.

And year-to-date, RH shares are down more than 10%, indicating sellers have been in control and again underperforming relative to the Zacks Consumer Staples sector.

RH posted somewhat weak results in its latest release, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by roughly 14% and reporting revenue modestly under expectations.

As illustrated by the arrow in the chart below, the market wasn't impressed with the results, with shares moving downward post-earnings.

RH's next quarterly release is scheduled for June 1st; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $2.32 indicates a 70% decline in earnings year-over-year. Further, our consensus revenue estimate stands at $726.2 million, 24% lower than the year-ago figure.

Valuation

Currently, RH shares trade at a 19.1X forward earnings multiple, above the 17.2X five-year median and nearly in line with the Zacks sector average.

Further, the company's forward price-to-sales presently works out to be 1.7X, in line with the five-year median and well below the Zacks sector average.

RH carries a Style Score of "D" for Value.

Bottom Line

Weak quarterly results and negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company in the near term.

RH is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company's earnings outlook over the last several months.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

3 Medical Products Stocks with Strong Potential to Gain in 2023

With robotic and remote medical services taking center stage, the nature of business in the medical instrument market has undergone a considerable change. Unfortunately, the industry has suffered as a result of numerous difficulties, including increased labor and raw material costs as well as freight costs. It is challenging to gauge the extent of the economic recovery due to these factors and concerns surrounding the appearance of new COVID strains in various regions of the world.

Many medical device companies reported a slow recovery in their core operations through the first half of 2022 but in the second half, personnel shortages and supply chain-related risks resurfaced.

Businesses that successfully adjusted to shifting consumer tastes are gradually seeing a recovery in their share price.

Here we discuss three medical instrument makers — Lantheus, Rockwell Medical and Viemed Healthcare — that have gained so far this year amid lingering challenges. Their share price has moved up by more than 20%, significantly outperforming the industry as well as the S&P 500. These stocks also have a Growth Score of A or B, implying more upside for the stocks.

Please note that the Growth Style Score analyzes the growth prospects of a company and also evaluates its corporate financial statements. Studies have shown that stocks exhibiting the best growth characteristics consistently outperform the market.

While LNTH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RMTI and VMD carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating positive revisions in earnings per share (EPS) estimates lately. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Lantheus

The company has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 11.8% and 14.7% north for 2023 and 2024, respectively, in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 67.8% so far this year.

Lantheus' fourth-quarter 2022 revenues grew a whopping 103% year over year. The company expects revenues to grow in the range of 21.9%-24.1% in 2023. Lantheus is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases.

Rockwell Medical

The company has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has narrowed by 28.2% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have surged 95.1% so far this year.

Rockwell's fourth-quarter 2022 revenues grew 26% year over year. The company expects revenues to grow by 7.1%-12.6% in 2023. Rockwell manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States.

Viemed Healthcare

The company has a Growth Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 11.1% and 34.1% north for 2023 and 2024, respectively, in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have rallied 37.1% so far this year.

Viemed's fourth-quarter 2022 revenues grew 30% year over year. The company expects revenues to grow 1.3%-12.6% in 2023. Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It's a little-known chemical company that's up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.