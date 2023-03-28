Palo Alto Networks and Arcos Dorados are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your radar screen.

First we have Palo Alto Networks PANW which is a cyber security stock. This is a name that has shown some great growth of late, but investors always have to pay up for that growth. Brian speaks to that idea and points out the big gaps in the price and consensus chart and helps decipher it all for you.

Next is Arcos Dorados ARCO which Brian calls the McDonalds play for Latin and South America. Brian notes that the growth is a lot lower for this name as is the price (as designated by the forward PE multiple).

Both of these stocks should be on your Aggressive Growth Radar Screen.

