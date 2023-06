(RTTNews) - Shares of cyber security solutions provider Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) are rising more than 4% Monday morning to touch a new high of $228.50 on news of joining S&P 500.

The addition to the S&P 500 will be effective on June 20, as part of its quarterly rebalance.

PANW is currently trading at $226.48.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.