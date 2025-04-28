Markets
PANW

Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Protect AI For Undisclosed Terms

April 28, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a cybersecurity company, on Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI, a cybersecurity company focused on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning systems. The transaction terms and date were not disclosed.

Protect AI's technology and experts will join Palo Alto Networks to help Palo Alto Networks build and improve Prisma AIRS, the new AI security platform announced today.

Prisma AIRS is being designed to be the most complete security platform to protect companies that use AI

The acquisition shows the company's focus on next-generation cybersecurity innovation and strengthening its ability to protect against new threats created by the rapid growth of AI.

In the pre-market trading, Palo Alto Networks is 0.29% higher at $179.50 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.