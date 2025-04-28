Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Protect AI For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a cybersecurity company, on Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI, a cybersecurity company focused on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning systems. The transaction terms and date were not disclosed.

Protect AI's technology and experts will join Palo Alto Networks to help Palo Alto Networks build and improve Prisma AIRS, the new AI security platform announced today.

Prisma AIRS is being designed to be the most complete security platform to protect companies that use AI

The acquisition shows the company's focus on next-generation cybersecurity innovation and strengthening its ability to protect against new threats created by the rapid growth of AI.

In the pre-market trading, Palo Alto Networks is 0.29% higher at $179.50 on the Nasdaq.

