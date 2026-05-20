Palo Alto Networks Up 70%: Can the Rally Last Into June?

Shares of cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) have been on one of the most explosive runs in the software space in recent weeks. The stock was changing hands below $150 at the end of March, and it's now trading around $240, having posted gains in seven straight sessions through the end of last week.

That's a move of more than 70% in less than two months, one that has taken the stock to record highs while also pushing its relative strength index (RSI) to 87. This is not only its highest reading ever, but one of the most extreme RSI readings among all mega-caps right now.

On paper, that kind of setup is usually a signal to stay away. A stock up 70% in weeks, trading at all-time highs, with an RSI that technically screams exhaustion, is not the kind of chart that typically invites fresh buyers in. And yet, the analyst community hasn't been buying into that thesis—if anything, they've been doing the opposite.

The question for investors is whether the market is right to keep chasing this one, or whether the technicals are about to catch up with the narrative.

What's Driving This Rally

While Palo Alto shares had spent much of the first quarter on the back foot, this rally didn't come out of nowhere, and understanding the key components matters when assessing whether it has legs. The initial spark came from the launch of Idira, Palo Alto's new identity security platform, which marked the company's first public integration of CyberArk's technology, acquired last year, into its broader security offering.

Analyst reaction was immediately positive, with Oppenheimer, for example, coming away from the company’s Impact customer conference encouraged, pointing to uninterrupted renewal activity, strong spending expectations, and no signs of customer churn from the acquisition. That's exactly what the bulls would have wanted to hear.

Bullish Tailwinds Are Taking Shape

The broader cybersecurity sector then got an additional lift from Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) last week, whose blowout earnings sent that stock surging to a new record and proved to investors that enterprise security spending remains extremely healthy. When a sector bellwether reports that kind of quarter, the rising tide tends to lift the boats around it, and Palo Alto was well positioned to benefit.

Layered on top of all this is a newer and increasingly important macro theme for the sector. The limited release of Anthropic's Claude Mythos model, which has demonstrated the ability to find and exploit previously undetected software vulnerabilities, is driving a meaningful uptick in enterprise cybersecurity spending, according to recent industry checks. It's a fresh tailwind that even many of the bulls weren't expecting.

That’s a potent combination at the best of times, not to mention when it starts to take shape after a prolonged multi-month selloff that’s beaten the stock down.

The Fundamental Picture Is Backing Up the Move

What makes this rally feel more durable than a purely sentiment-driven squeeze is the quality of the fundamentals supporting it. Mizuho's latest analyst note, published this week alongside an Outperform reiteration and a raised price target of $265, painted an encouraging picture across both subscription and product revenue.

The analysts noted particular strength in Palo Alto’s subscription business, while also picking up signs of pull-forward activity on the firewall side. Crucially, Mizuho believes total remaining performance obligations could come in at or above the high end of the guided range when the company reports early next month.

Rosenblatt echoed that conviction with its own Outperform reiteration and a $275 price target on Monday of this week, and both calls follow similar moves from Oppenheimer and RBC last week. When multiple firms are arriving at the same bullish conclusion at the same time, it tends to reflect something real in the underlying business rather than simple momentum chasing. That counts for even more when the updates land, as they have, after the stock has already seen massive gains.

The Risk Is Real, But So Is the Pre-Earnings Setup

None of this makes Palo Alto risk-free right now, and investors should be clear-eyed about what an RSI of 87 actually means. It means the stock has moved an enormous distance, in one direction, in a very short time, and that a meaningful portion of the near-term good news may already be priced in.

A disappointment when it reports its next earnings in early June, whether on revenue, margins, or guidance, could trigger a sharp and rapid reversal from these levels. Stocks don't stay this overbought for long without either a catalyst to justify it or a pullback to reset.

The counter-argument, though, is that the setup here isn't simply blind momentum. The emerging tailwinds are strong, analyst conviction is broad and up to date, and Palo Alto has a strong track record of beating quarterly expectations. For investors comfortable with the volatility that can accompany a stock at these technical extremes, the risk-reward into June may still be more attractive than the chart alone suggests.

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