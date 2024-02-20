Palo Alto forecasts third-quarter billings below estimates, shares fall

Adds share movement of Palo Alto and rivals in paragraph 2, adds comment fromearnings callin paragraphs 5-6, details from release in paragraph 10

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks PANW.O on Tuesday forecast third-quarter billings below Wall Street estimates, signaling cautious spending by businesses in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell more than 20% in extended trading, dragging rivals Zscaler ZS.O and Fortinet FTNT.O by 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively.

Businesses are navigating in a digital world which is highly susceptible to online threat activity as they ramp up digitizing and migration to cloud. The sluggish spending has hit demand for companies such as Palo Alto.

Moreover, slowing growth in firewall business, which helps secure corporate boundary by inspecting traffic between the networks inside and outside the company, has also hit demand.

"We had a significant shortfall in our U.S. federal government business. We expect this trend will continue into our third and fourth quarter," CEO Nikesh Arora said in a postearnings call

He added that the company should revert back to its original expectations of mid-to-high double-digit billings growth towards the second half of 2025.

Palo Alto forecast third-quarter billings between $2.30 billion and $2.35 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the second quarter ended Jan. 31 grew about 19% to $1.98 billion, compared with estimates $1.97 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned profit of $1.46 per share in second quarter, beating estimates of $1.30.

The cybersecurity company also cut its annual billings to a range of $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion from its prior expectations of $10.7 billion to $10.8 billion.

