News & Insights

US Markets
PANW

Palo Alto forecasts fourth-quarter revenue in line with estimates

May 23, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Vansh Agarwal for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as clients looking to reduce costs shift their spending to bigger cybersecurity firms with better integrated offerings.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.94 billion and $1.97 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.