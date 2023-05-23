Palo Alto forecasts fourth-quarter revenue in line with estimates

May 23 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as clients looking to reduce costs shift their spending to bigger cybersecurity firms with better integrated offerings.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.94 billion and $1.97 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

