Palo Alto forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall

Contributor
Chinmay Rautmare Reuters
Published

Palo Alto Networks Inc forecast second-quarter profit well below Wall Street expectations on Monday, as the cyber security firm grapples with higher costs and rising competition, sending its shares down about 8% in extended trading.

Adds forecast, estimates; updates shares

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N forecast second-quarter profit well below Wall Street expectations on Monday, as the cyber security firm grapples with higher costs and rising competition, sending its shares down about 8% in extended trading.

The company expects second-quarter adjusted profit between $1.11 and $1.13 per share, while analysts were expecting $1.30, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Palo Alto also said it would buy Aporeto Inc for $150 million in cash. The Santa Clara-based company has been on an acquisition spree as it looks to bolster its market share in a highly competitive cyber security industry.

Earlier this year, it had acquired companies including IoT security provider Zingbox and Twistlock.

Palo Alto's competes in a market dominated by traditional firewall provider Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O, Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O and Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N.

Net loss widened to $59.6 million, or 62 cents per share, from $38.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Palo Alto's operating expenses jumped about 20% to $606 million in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share, and analysts' on average were expecting a profit of $1.03 a share.

Revenue rose 18% to $771.9 million in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, beating analysts' expectations of $767.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company have risen about 33% this year.

(Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Chinmay.Rautmare@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More