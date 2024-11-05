Palmer Square reports Q3 EPS 48c, consensus 48c

Reports Q3 total investment income of $37.3M , compared to $28.8M for the prior year period; Net investment income of $15.7M or $0.48 per share for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $14.8M or $0.57 per share for the comparable period last year…Net asset value of $16.61 per share as of September 30 compared to $16.85 per share as of June 30, 2024…”Palmer Square (PSBD) Capital BDC delivered strong third quarter earnings results as we continue to execute our differentiated, opportunistic strategy that allows us to invest across the syndicated, structured and direct lending credit markets to seek out the best relative returns on behalf of our investors,” said Christopher D. Long, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSBD. “During the quarter, we invested in a wide range of high quality borrowers across the primary and secondary markets. As we look ahead, we believe our more liquid investment approach relative to other BDC peers puts us in a position of strength as we can not only capitalize on new deal activity, but also trade the portfolio to take advantage of spread movements. We believe PSBD’s ability to act quickly across liquid and private markets will continue to drive shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.