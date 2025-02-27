PALMER SQUARE CAPITAL BDC Earnings Results: $PSBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

PALMER SQUARE CAPITAL BDC ($PSBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, missing estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $34,870,000, missing estimates of $35,557,200 by $-687,200.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PSBD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PALMER SQUARE CAPITAL BDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of PALMER SQUARE CAPITAL BDC stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC added 1,124,766 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,096,443
- FIRST TRUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 390,080 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,929,216
- BIENVILLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 258,643 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,931,373
- ARLINGTON PARTNERS LLC removed 72,517 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,102,258
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 65,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $994,080
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 53,799 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,744
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 45,519 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $691,888
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.