Palm oil undervalued, prices could rise by $100/T- analyst Mielke

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

September 27, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Palm oil prices could rise by at least $100 per metric ton in the next 4 to 6 months as growth in supplies slows and as demand from the food and biodiesel industry rises, a leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke told an industry conference.

"Palm oil prices declined of late. At around $820 free on board basis they are currently undervalued. It appears that only a few triggers are needed to push prices higher," Mielke said.

Growth in palm oil production has slowed down and global production is likely to rise by just 1.3 million metric tons in 2023/24 season starting from Oct. 1, he said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Louise Heavens)

