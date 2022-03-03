Palm oil imports this year seen easing in India, flat in China

Commodities

Palm oil imports by world's biggest buyers India and China are expected to be flat this year as red-hot prices deter demand, industry officials said at a webinar on Thursday.

India's palm oil imports in the 2021/22 oil year are forecast at 7.63 million tonnes, compared to 8.89 million tonnes in 2020/21, Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association said.

China's palm oil imports in 2022 are expected at 6.7 million tonnes, compared to 6.63 million tonnes in the year before, said Desmond Ng, chief representative for the Malaysian Palm Oil Council in China.

