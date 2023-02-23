Banking

Pallets maker Brambles hikes annual guidance, shares jump

February 23, 2023 — 09:53 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Logistics firm Brambles Ltd BXB.AX raised its annual earnings outlook on Friday, as product price hikes more than make up for inflationary cost pressures, sending its shares surging 8%.

Sydney-based Brambles, which owns and rents crates and pallets globally to consumer goods companies, now expects its underlying profit to jump between 15% and 18% on a constant currency basis, up from a prior estimate of 8%-11% growth.

