Palladyne AI Q4 Loss Narrows Y/Y on Acquisition-Led Growth

Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. PDYN have gained 1.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 20.6% compared with the S&P 500’s 0.6% decrease.

Palladyne AI incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted net loss of 16 cents per share, narrower than a net loss of 17 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues of $1.7 million indicate a 118% increase from $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite the strong top-line growth, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, narrower than a net loss of $53 million in the same period last year. The sharp improvement in net loss primarily reflected a large year-over-year change in the fair value of warrant liabilities.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company incurred a net loss of $6.9 million, wider than a loss of $5.2 million a year earlier.

Other Key Business Metrics

Operating performance reflected continued investment in product development and integration following recent acquisitions. Palladyne reported an operating loss of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter compared with $6.5 million in the year-ago period. Total operating expenses increased to $11 million from $7.2 million, driven by higher research and development spending and expanded general and administrative costs tied to acquisitions and company growth initiatives.

Cost of revenues rose to $1.4 million from $0.6 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the inclusion of recently acquired businesses. Research and development expenses climbed to $3.8 million from $2.6 million as the company invested more heavily in autonomy software, avionics and product development programs. General and administrative expenses increased to $4.7 million from $3.5 million, partly due to acquisition-related transaction costs and normalization of compensation structures at acquired entities.

The company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling approximately $47 million. Contracted backlog stood at $13.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, providing some revenue visibility heading into 2026. Net cash used in operating activities increased to $27.6 million in 2025 from $22.6 million in 2024.

Management Commentary

Management characterized 2025 as a transformative year for Palladyne AI, marked by operational validation and structural repositioning. CEO Ben Wolff said the company transitioned from primarily a development-stage AI company into a vertically integrated defense and industrial platform following acquisitions completed in November. These acquisitions expanded Palladyne’s capabilities to include advanced avionics engineering, manufacturing, UAV systems, and aerospace components, broadening its defense and industrial technology footprint.

The company also launched Palladyne Defense and commercially released Palladyne IQ 2.0, its autonomy software platform. According to management, the updated product incorporated customer feedback gathered during 2025 and recently secured its first customer. Management also highlighted progress in collaborative autonomous systems, including demonstrations of multi-platform drone swarming using the company’s IntelliSwarm technology integrated with its Gremlin-X UAV platform.

Beyond autonomous systems, Palladyne is expanding into space-related technologies. The company is working with the Air Force Research Laboratory on satellite-related development programs designed to integrate SwarmOS with space-based communications systems. Additionally, Palladyne is collaborating with Portal Space Systems on propulsion design for next-generation spacecraft.

Factors Influencing the Results

A key driver of the quarter’s revenue growth was the inclusion of newly acquired businesses, which contributed approximately six weeks of results following their mid-November acquisition. Management indicated that these additions broaden the company’s defense and manufacturing capabilities and are expected to play a significant role in future revenue growth.

Operating expenses rose primarily because of investments in autonomy software development and integration efforts related to the acquisitions. Acquisition-related transaction costs and compensation adjustments at newly acquired operations also contributed to the higher expense base.

2025 Update

For the full year, Palladyne AI reported revenue of $5.2 million, down 33% from $7.8 million in 2024. The company’s operating loss widened to $32.4 million compared with $26.9 million in the prior year. Despite the larger operating loss, Palladyne reported GAAP net income of $10 million against a net loss of $72.6 million in 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company incurred a net loss of $25.2 million in 2025, wider than a loss of $22.6 million in 2024, while non-GAAP loss per share narrowed to 60 cents from 84 cents.

Guidance

Palladyne AI reiterated its previously announced full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $24 million to $27 million. The midpoint of that outlook represents a significant increase compared with 2025 revenue of $5.2 million and implies year-over-year growth of roughly 357% to 415%.

Management said the guidance is supported by backlog growth, contributions from recently acquired businesses, and anticipated monetization of development programs. As of mid-February 2026, the backlog had increased more than 30% from year-end levels to nearly $18 million.

Other Developments

During the fourth quarter, Palladyne completed the acquisitions of GuideTech, Warnke Precision Machining, and MKR Fabricators. These deals were central to the company’s strategy of building an integrated autonomy-to-manufacturing platform spanning AI software, avionics engineering, UAV systems and precision manufacturing.

The acquisitions enabled the launch of Palladyne Defense and expanded the company’s footprint in defense technology, including propulsion systems, missile subsystems and advanced aerospace engineering services.

Management believes this integrated platform positions the company to pursue opportunities across air, space and defense programs while scaling commercialization of its autonomy technologies.

