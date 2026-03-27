Palladyne AI (PDYN) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Palladyne AI (NasdaqGM:PDYN) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.85% from the latest reported closing price of $6.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palladyne AI. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 38.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDYN is 0.01%, an increase of 60.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.58% to 10,690K shares. The put/call ratio of PDYN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 992K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 58.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDYN by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 722K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDYN by 71.24% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 490K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDYN by 57.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 291K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 47.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDYN by 5.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 272K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDYN by 92.03% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.