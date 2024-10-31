News & Insights

Stocks

Palladyne AI Corp Unveils 2024 Equity Plan and CEO Contract

October 31, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Palladyne AI Corp ( (PDYN) ) has provided an update.

Palladyne AI Corp. has introduced its 2024 Inducement Equity Plan, setting aside 500,000 shares for new hires to entice top talent under Nasdaq rules, while extending CEO Benjamin Wolff’s contract to 2027 with a revised salary and equity incentives. These initiatives aim to bolster company growth by attracting skilled personnel and aligning leadership with shareholder interests, demonstrating a strategic move to strengthen its workforce and leadership stability.

