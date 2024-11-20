Palladyne AI and Red Cat expand partnership for Teal Drones

Palladyne AI (PDYN) announced an expanded partnership with Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) and its Teal Drones subsidiary , a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. The broadened relationship includes joint go-to-market activities to be coordinated between the companies…”We are extremely proud to be working with Teal on integrating our Palladyne Pilot artificial intelligence software into Teal’s drones and look forward to this expanded relationship to help deliver a best-in-class experience for their defense, public safety, and commercial customers,” said Ben Wolff, CEO, Palladyne AI. “Furthermore, we congratulate them on their selection as the winner of the U.S. Army’s SRR Program of Record. This contract is extremely well-deserved as Teal sUAS systems exhibit superior capabilities across the board and particularly for complex military operations.”

