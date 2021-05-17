Palladium, rhodium undersupplied as platinum swings to surplus -Johnson Matthey
By Peter Hobson
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The global palladium and rhodium markets will be undersupplied again in 2021 and the platinum market will move into surplus, specialist materials firm Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said in a report on Monday.
The three sister metals are used chiefly by automakers, which embed them in engine exhaust systems to neutralise harmful emissions, though platinum is also used in other industries and for jewellery and investment.
Deficits of palladium and rhodium are likely to support prices, which rallied to record highs this year.
Demand and supply of the three metals were driven down last year by the coronavirus pandemic but are rebounding as governments ease restrictions and pump money into their economies.
Johnson Matthey said the roughly 10-million ounce a year palladium market would be undersupplied by 829,000 ounces this year -- its tenth consecutive annual shortfall -- after deficits of 728,000 ounces in 2020 and 907,000 ounces in 2019.
It forecast a shortfall of 31,000 ounces in the 1.1 million ounce rhodium market -- the third in a row -- after deficits of 72,000 ounces in 2020 and 63,000 ounces in 2019.
It said the roughly 8-million ounce platinum market would be oversupplied by 615,000 ounces this year, returning to surplus after undersupply of 669,000 ounces in 2020 and 365,000 ounces in 2019.
Pushing platinum into surplus will be a slump in purchases by investors from record levels above a million ounces a year in 2019 and 2020 to 311,000 ounces this year, Johnson Matthey said.
Prices of all three metals rose in recent months thanks partly to problems at a processing plant run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in South Africa and flooding at mines run by Nornickel in Russia, which limited supply.
But these issues are now resolved and supply should become less tight, said Johnson Matthey researcher Rupen Raithatha.
Following are numbers for 2021 and comparisons.
PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2019
2020
2021(f)
2020-21 %change
Mine supply
6,023
4,944
6,096
23%
Recycling
2,094
1,717
1,903
11%
TOTAL SUPPLY
8,117
6,661
7,999
20%
Auto
2,863
2,290
2,910
27%
Chemical
666
640
634
-1%
Electronics
232
241
280
16%
Glass
441
451
514
14%
Investment
1,131
1,022
311
-70%
Jewellery
2,066
1,707
1,797
5%
Medical
240
218
230
6%
Petroleum
255
299
170
-43%
Other
588
462
538
16%
TOTAL DEMAND
8,482
7,330
7,384
1%
SURPLUS/DEFICIT
-365
-669
615
-192%
PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2019
2020
2021(f)
2020-21 %change
Mine supply
7,104
6,160
6,749
10%
Recycling
3,407
3,119
3,569
14%
TOTAL SUPPLY
10,511
9,279
10,318
11%
Auto
9,667
8,551
9,447
10%
Chemical
505
579
646
12%
Dental
313
225
244
8%
Electronics
714
626
656
5%
Investment
-87
-190
-93
-51%
Jewellery
129
87
103
18%
Other
177
129
144
12%
TOTAL DEMAND
11,418
10,007
11,147
11%
SURPLUS/DEFICIT
-907
-728
-829
14%
RHODIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2019
2020
2021(f)
2020-21 %change
Mine supply
743
609
748
23%
Recycling
357
338
378
12%
TOTAL SUPPLY
1,100
947
1,126
19%
DEMAND
Auto
1,031
947
1,051
11%
Chemical
59
55
72
31%
Elec
6
7
7
0%
Glass
46
5
19
280%
Other
21
5
8
60%
TOTAL DEMAND
1,163
1,019
1,157
14%
SURPLUS/DEFICIT
-63
-72
-31
-57%
Source: Johnson Matthey
PGM balanceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uOo8sI
Platinum, palladium and rhodiumhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RZrwSW
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))
