Palladium, rhodium undersupplied as platinum swings to surplus -Johnson Matthey

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The global palladium and rhodium markets will be undersupplied again in 2021 and the platinum market will move into surplus, specialist materials firm Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said in a report on Monday.

The three sister metals are used chiefly by automakers, which embed them in engine exhaust systems to neutralise harmful emissions, though platinum is also used in other industries and for jewellery and investment.

Deficits of palladium and rhodium are likely to support prices, which rallied to record highs this year.

Demand and supply of the three metals were driven down last year by the coronavirus pandemic but are rebounding as governments ease restrictions and pump money into their economies.

Johnson Matthey said the roughly 10-million ounce a year palladium market would be undersupplied by 829,000 ounces this year -- its tenth consecutive annual shortfall -- after deficits of 728,000 ounces in 2020 and 907,000 ounces in 2019.

It forecast a shortfall of 31,000 ounces in the 1.1 million ounce rhodium market -- the third in a row -- after deficits of 72,000 ounces in 2020 and 63,000 ounces in 2019.

It said the roughly 8-million ounce platinum market would be oversupplied by 615,000 ounces this year, returning to surplus after undersupply of 669,000 ounces in 2020 and 365,000 ounces in 2019.

Pushing platinum into surplus will be a slump in purchases by investors from record levels above a million ounces a year in 2019 and 2020 to 311,000 ounces this year, Johnson Matthey said.

Prices of all three metals rose in recent months thanks partly to problems at a processing plant run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in South Africa and flooding at mines run by Nornickel in Russia, which limited supply.

But these issues are now resolved and supply should become less tight, said Johnson Matthey researcher Rupen Raithatha.

Following are numbers for 2021 and comparisons.

PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

2021(f)

2020-21 %change

Mine supply

6,023

4,944

6,096

23%

Recycling

2,094

1,717

1,903

11%

TOTAL SUPPLY

8,117

6,661

7,999

20%

Auto

2,863

2,290

2,910

27%

Chemical

666

640

634

-1%

Electronics

232

241

280

16%

Glass

441

451

514

14%

Investment

1,131

1,022

311

-70%

Jewellery

2,066

1,707

1,797

5%

Medical

240

218

230

6%

Petroleum

255

299

170

-43%

Other

588

462

538

16%

TOTAL DEMAND

8,482

7,330

7,384

1%

SURPLUS/DEFICIT

-365

-669

615

-192%

PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

2021(f)

2020-21 %change

Mine supply

7,104

6,160

6,749

10%

Recycling

3,407

3,119

3,569

14%

TOTAL SUPPLY

10,511

9,279

10,318

11%

Auto

9,667

8,551

9,447

10%

Chemical

505

579

646

12%

Dental

313

225

244

8%

Electronics

714

626

656

5%

Investment

-87

-190

-93

-51%

Jewellery

129

87

103

18%

Other

177

129

144

12%

TOTAL DEMAND

11,418

10,007

11,147

11%

SURPLUS/DEFICIT

-907

-728

-829

14%

RHODIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

2021(f)

2020-21 %change

Mine supply

743

609

748

23%

Recycling

357

338

378

12%

TOTAL SUPPLY

1,100

947

1,126

19%

DEMAND

Auto

1,031

947

1,051

11%

Chemical

59

55

72

31%

Elec

6

7

7

0%

Glass

46

5

19

280%

Other

21

5

8

60%

TOTAL DEMAND

1,163

1,019

1,157

14%

SURPLUS/DEFICIT

-63

-72

-31

-57%

Source: Johnson Matthey

PGM balanceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3uOo8sI

Platinum, palladium and rhodiumhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RZrwSW

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.