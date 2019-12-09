Palladium eyes $1,900 in record surge, gold firms on trade doubts

Palladium soared to a record just shy of the $1,900 mark on Monday, while gold edged higher as uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks took center stage ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs.
