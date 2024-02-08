Palladium drops below platinum for the first since 2018

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Spot palladium prices XPD= on Thursday dropped below those for sister metal platinum XPT= for the first time since April 2018 as growing demand concerns weighed on the metal used in auto-catalysts.

Palladium was down 1.8% to $878.78 per ounce as of 0941 GMT to its lowest level in five years, while platinum was up 0.1% at $880.52 per ounce.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

