Palisades Investment Partners Initiated a Position in SkyWater Technology Stock. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Palisades Investment Partners bought 260,896 shares in SkyWater Technology; estimated trade size $7.67 million (quarterly average price).

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.15 million, reflecting both the new stake and price movement.

The trade represented a 3.01% change in 13F reportable AUM.

SkyWater Technology accounts for 2.8% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

An SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, shows Palisades Investment Partners, LLC established a new position in SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) during the first quarter,, acquiring 260,896 shares.

The estimated transaction value is $7.67 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter. At quarter-end, the new position was valued at $7.15 million, reflecting both the purchase and market performance during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, with SkyWater Technology representing 2.8% of reportable AUM following the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:SPXC: $24.68 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $11.73 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSE:PKE: $11.42 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:PAY: $10.90 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWM: $8.45 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares were priced at $30.51, up 332.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 303.8 percentage points.

SkyWater Technology reported trailing twelve months revenue of $442.14 million and net income of $118.92 million.

The stake marks the fund’s fifty-first reported position in the first quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-29) $30.51 Market Capitalization $1.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $442.14 million Net Income (TTM) $118.92 million

Company snapshot

SkyWater Technology provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services, including engineering support, process development, and production of analog, mixed-signal, MEMS, and radiation-hardened integrated circuits.

It operates a foundry business model, generating revenue from both technology co-creation partnerships and contract manufacturing for a diverse set of end markets.

The company serves customers in computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/IoT sectors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc. is a U.S.-based semiconductor foundry specializing in advanced engineering and manufacturing services for silicon-based integrated circuits. The company leverages its technology co-creation model to address specialized customer requirements across high-growth and mission-critical markets.

Its competitive edge lies in its flexibility and expertise in developing custom semiconductor solutions for industries with demanding technical and reliability standards.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of SkyWater Technology shares in Q1 by Los Angeles-based Palisades Investment Partners is likely due to the acquisition premium the firm will get when SkyWater’s acquisition by quantum computing company IonQ closes later in 2026.

The investment advisory firm’s buy of 260,896 shares at $7.67 million translates into about $29 per share. IonQ will pay shareholders $15 in cash and $20 in IonQ shares. Not only does the deal give Palisades Investment Partners a lucrative exit from SkyWater, its impending stake in IonQ holds the potential for substantial upside.

Quantum computing is a hot field expected to cause a similar kind of technological impact as that seen by artificial intelligence. IonQ is one of the few pure-play quantum computer companies producing meaningful revenue. It exited 2025 with sales of $130 million, representing impressive 202% year-over-year growth. Its shares hit a 52-week high of $84.64 last October, suggesting the potential for substantial upside for Palisades Investment Partners in the future.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ, Krystal Biotech, and SkyWater Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.