Palisades Investment Initiated a Position in Travere Therapeutics Worth Over $5 Million. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Palisades added 137,768 shares of Travere Therapeutics; estimated trade size $5.26 million based on quarterly average price.

The position represents 1.99% of 13F assets under management (AUM).

Travere Therapeutics is not among the fund’s top five holdings after the trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated January 20, 2026, Palisades Investment Partners, LLC reported initiating a new position in Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX).

The fund acquired 137,768 shares, with the estimated value of the trade at $5.26 million based on the quarterly average share price. The new stake’s quarter-end value also totaled $5.26 million, reflecting the company’s share price at period close.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 1.99% of Palisades Investment Partners’ $264.72 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: STRL: $29.86 million (11.3% of AUM)

NYSE: SPXC: $23.04 million (8.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: WGS: $11.34 million (4.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: KRYS: $10.54 million (4.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MMYT: $9.80 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of January 19, 2026, Travere Therapeutics shares were priced at $27.87, up 50.89% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 34.01 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close January 16, 2026) $27.87 Market Cap $2.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $435.83 million Net Income (TTM) ($88.54 million)

Company snapshot

Travere Therapeutics generates revenue from commercialized rare disease therapies, including Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola/Thiola EC, with additional pipeline assets such as Sparsentan and TVT-058 in clinical development.

The company operates a biopharmaceutical business model, focusing on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare and specialty diseases, leveraging proprietary research and strategic collaborations.

Travere Therapeutics serves patients with rare metabolic and renal disorders, targeting high-need indications through partnerships with advocacy organizations and research institutions.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of approved products and a pipeline targeting high-need indications, supported by strategic partnerships and clinical research initiatives.

Travere's focus on rare disease markets positions it to address unmet medical needs and drive growth through targeted innovation and commercialization.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of Travere Therapeutics shares by Palisades Investment Partners is noteworthy because it represented a new position for the investment firm. The transaction came in the fourth quarter of 2025, which is an interesting time to buy, considering shares were on the upswing. The stock eventually hit a 52-week high of $42.13 in December.

The move suggests Palisades Investment Partners has a bullish outlook towards Travere Therapeutics. The stock rose in Q4 because of news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was reviewing the company’s FILSPARI drug for potential approval in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis treatments.

Moreover, sales of FILSPARI jumped 155% year over year to $90.9 million in the third quarter, helping total revenue rise to $164.9 million, an impressive increase from the prior year’s $62.9 million.

Given Travere Therapeutics’ growing revenue and potential expansion of FILSPARI’s use, it’s no wonder Palisades Investment Partners decided to buy shares. Travere Therapeutics looks like it’s poised for further growth if FILSPARI achieves expanded FDA approval.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech, MakeMyTrip, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

