Palisade (PALI) Enrolls First Patient in LB1148 Study in China

Palisade PALI, a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, was up almost 7% on Apr 5 as it announced that its development partner, Newsoara Biopharma, has enrolled the first patient in its ongoing phase III clinical study for LB1148 in China.

The start of patient enrollment in LB1148’s phase III clinical study is an important milestone for Palisade Bio as well as Newsoara. If successful, this could lead to the availability of LB1148 for patients in China, improving postoperative outcomes and reducing the impact of delayed return of bowel function.

LB1148 is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that aims to neutralize digestive enzymes and potentially reduce intestinal damage. The study is designed as a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical investigation that will enroll patients undergoing scheduled bowel resection surgery using either laparotomy or laparoscopic surgical approaches.

All patients enrolled in the trial will be assessed for their safety and efficacy in accelerating the return of bowel function after surgery.

Shares of Palisade have plunged 95.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 15.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Delayed return of bowel function is a common complication after abdominal surgery and impacts millions of patients globally every year. LB1148 has shown the potential to address this complication by neutralizing digestive enzymes and potentially reducing intestinal damage.

The clearance to proceed with phase III in China was received by Newsoara in May 2022.

The effectiveness of LB1148 is also being evaluated in an ongoing phase II study to reduce intra-abdominal adhesions, accelerate return of gastrointestinal function and prevent post-operative ileus in patients undergoing elective bowel resection.

Under the existing agreement, Newsoara is responsible for fully performing and funding the development of LB1148 in China, including this phase III study. The company will also make milestone payments to Palisade upon achieving certain clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones. It will also make tiered royalty payments on any future annual net sales of LB1148 in greater China.

Management believes that the drug can improve postoperative outcomes by accelerating the postoperative return of GI function and reducing post-surgical adhesions. Therefore, the company's team is focused on executing its development plans to advance toward successful completion of the study and data readout.

Palisade Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palisade Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palisade Bio, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Palisade has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks for investors interested in the same sector are CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP, Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA and Kodiak Sciences KOD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss per share estimates for CRISPR have narrowed from $8.21 to $7.35 for 2023 in the past 60 days.

The company's earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 3.19%. CRSP's shares have plunged 29.9% in the past year.

Loss per share estimates for Kala have narrowed from $19.67 to $15.35 for 2023 and from $14.41 to $13.12 for 2024 in the past 60 days. The company's shares have plunged 74.3% in the past year.

KALA's earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average surprise being 11.56%.

Loss per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences have narrowed from $5.66 to $5.3 for 2023 and from $5.18 to $4.71 for 2024 in the past 60 days.

The company's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark in one, the average surprise being 0.96%. KOD's shares have plunged 35% in the past year.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.