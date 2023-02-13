Palisade Capital Management Increases Position in Oil States International (OIS)

Fintel reports that Palisade Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.39MM shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS). This represents 6.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.52% and an increase in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.62% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oil States International is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.62% from its latest reported closing price of $8.84.

The projected annual revenue for Oil States International is $842MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil States International. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIS is 0.05%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 66,244K shares. The put/call ratio of OIS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,667K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,331K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 21.51% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,511K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,494K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,248K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,133K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 67.15% over the last quarter.

Oil States International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the oil and natural gas, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe.

