Palisade Bio Unveils Positive Preclinical Data For PALI-2108 In UC Treatment

February 10, 2025 — 01:06 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced positive preclinical results for its colon-specific PDE4 inhibitor prodrug, PALI-2108, in the treatment of ulcerative colitis or UC.

The data was presented at the 2025 Crohn's and Colitis Congress in San Francisco.

PALI-2108, administered orally, showed effective reduction in colitis symptoms in a DSS-induced mouse model without causing CNS toxicity.

The treatment demonstrated superior potency compared to other PDE4 inhibitors and outperformed standard UC treatments like tacrolimus and apremilast.

The drug is activated specifically in the colon, ensuring targeted therapeutic action with minimal systemic effects.

Palisade Bio's ongoing Phase 1a/b study of PALI-2108, which has shown favorable safety in single-ascending-dose cohorts, aims to advance the drug for UC patients.

Topline clinical data is expected in the first half of 2025.

Palisade Bio believes PALI-2108 could offer a novel and safer oral treatment for UC, addressing the need for higher remission rates and reduced immunosuppression in UC therapy.

Currently, PALI is trading at $1.18 down by 5.29%.

