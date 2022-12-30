Palisade Bio Spikes; Announces $2.5 Mln Of Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) shares surge more than 77 percent on Friday morning. The clinical biopharma company announced $2.5 million registered direct offering of shares and concurrent private placement priced above market under Nasdaq rules. The company had regained listing with the Nasdaq early this month.

Palisade Bio said it intends to use the net proceeds from the financing for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected on or about January 4, 2022.

Currently, shares are at $5.70, up 77.02 percent from the previous close of $3.22 on a volume of 30,137,308.

