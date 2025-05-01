Palisade Bio Selected for Oral Presentation at 3rd Annual Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Summit

Palisade Bio will present on AI-driven insights for IBD at the Precision Medicine Summit, May 13-15, 2025.

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced its selection to present at the 3rd Annual Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Summit on May 13-15, 2025, in Boston, MA. The presentation, titled "Improving Patient Subtyping with AI-Driven Insights to Unlock Better Insights into IBD Heterogeneity & Smash the Efficacy Ceiling," will be led by Dr. Joerg Heyer, Head of Translational Science and Medicine at Palisade, on May 13 at 9:30 AM ET. The summit aims to advance precision medicine strategies and develop effective treatments. The company emphasizes its focus on transforming treatment approaches and highlights that its forward-looking statements regarding product development and market potential come with inherent risks and uncertainties.

Palisade Bio has been selected to give an oral presentation at a prominent industry summit, showcasing its innovative approach to improving diagnostics and patient outcomes in inflammatory bowel disease.

The opportunity for a presentation highlights the company's commitment to advancing precision medicine and its potential leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The presentation is led by a key figure, Dr. Joerg Heyer, who is the Head of Translational Science and Medicine at Palisade, reflecting the expertise and dedication of the company's leadership team.

The company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is in the early stages of clinical development and carries significant uncertainty regarding its progression, efficacy, and regulatory approval.

Palisade Bio needs to raise significant additional funds to support its operations and the continued development of PALI-2108, indicating potential financial vulnerabilities.

The company faces risks related to maintaining its Nasdaq listing, which could impact investor confidence and market perception.

What is Palisade Bio's focus in biopharmaceuticals?

Palisade Bio focuses on developing novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

When and where will Palisade Bio present at the IBD Summit?

Palissade Bio will present on May 13, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Who will present for Palisade Bio at the summit?

Joerg Heyer, Ph.D., Head of Translational Science and Medicine, will present at the summit.

What is the title of Palisade Bio's presentation?

The presentation is titled "Improving Patient Subtyping with AI-Driven Insights to Unlock Better Insights into IBD Heterogeneity."

How can I find more information about the IBD Summit?

More information about the summit can be found on the event's official website.

Carlsbad, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it has been selected to give an oral presentation at the



3







rd







Annual Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Summit



being held May 13–15, 2025 in Boston, MA.





Details of the oral presentation are as follows:







Session:



Advancing AI-Driven Diagnostics & Enhancing Patient Monitoring to Personalize Treatment Decisions & Improve Long-Term Patient Outcomes







Title:





Improving Patient Subtyping with AI-Driven Insights to Unlock Better Insights into IBD Heterogeneity & Smash the Efficacy Ceiling









Presenter:



Joerg Heyer, Ph.D., Head of Translational Science and Medicine at Palisade







Session Date & Time:



May 13, 2025 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM ET





The 3



rd



Annual Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Summit provides a unique platform to explore groundbreaking advancements, refine precision medicine strategies, and drive the development of transformative treatments - ensuring the right drug reaches the right patient, at the right time. For more information about the 3



rd



Annual Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Summit, please visit the



summit website



.







About Palisade Bio







Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to



www.palisadebio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety and tolerability, PK and drug release characteristics of PALI-2108 based on the Company’s preclinical studies and preliminary data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical study, indications and anticipated benefits of PALI-2108 and the expected timing of the release of topline data from the Phase 1b/2a clinical study. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is in the early stages of clinical development and may not successfully progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; preliminary clinical study results or the results from earlier preclinical studies may not be predictive of final or future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of PALI-2108 may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the Company needs to raise significant additional funds to support its operations and the continued development of PALI-2108; the timing and outcome of the Company’s current and anticipated clinical studies related to its product candidates; indications of use and estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and its ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; the Company’s ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of its securities; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the Company’s ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; the Company’s ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and the impact of any global event on the Company’s business, and operations, and supply. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.







Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775







PALI@jtcir.com





