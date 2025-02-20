Palisade Bio Secures CAD$1.39 Million in SR&ED Funding for PALI-2108 Development Efforts

Palisade Bio receives CAD$1.39 million in SR&ED credits for PALI-2108; Phase 1a/b UC study data expected mid-2025.

Palisade Bio, Inc. announced it has received CAD$1.39 million in Canadian Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax credits to reimburse pre-clinical costs for its drug candidate PALI-2108, developed in partnership with Giiant Pharma, Inc. The funding will support ongoing efforts to advance PALI-2108, which is currently undergoing a Phase 1a/b clinical study aimed at assessing safety and efficacy in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), with topline results expected in the first half of 2025. Palisade Bio's CEO, JD Finley, expressed optimism about the progress of the program and its potential to benefit patients dealing with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Potential Positives

Company receives CAD$1.39 million in non-dilutive funding from Canadian SR&ED Tax Credit Program, supporting pre-clinical research for PALI-2108.

Ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical study for PALI-2108 is progressing, with topline data expected in the first half of 2025.

CEO expresses optimism about PALI-2108's potential to provide solutions for patients, highlighting continued development efforts.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is still in early clinical stages and may not progress successfully, posing a risk to future operations and funding.

There is a need for the company to raise significant additional funds to support its operations and the continued development of PALI-2108, indicating potential financial instability.

The potential for unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of PALI-2108 could limit its development, regulatory approval, and commercialization, jeopardizing the future of the product and the company.

FAQ

What funding did Palisade Bio receive from the SR&ED Tax Credit Program?

Palisade Bio received CAD$1.39 million in Canadian SR&ED credits for reimbursement of pre-clinical costs for PALI-2108.

When is the topline data for PALI-2108 expected?

The topline data from the ongoing Phase 1a/b study of PALI-2108 is expected in the first half of 2025.

What is the focus of the Phase 1a/b study of PALI-2108?

The Phase 1a/b study focuses on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers and patients with UC.

Who is Palisade Bio's co-development partner?

Palisade Bio's co-development partner is Giiant Pharma, Inc.

What condition is PALI-2108 being developed to treat?

PALI-2108 is being developed to address autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, particularly ulcerative colitis (UC).

Company through its co-development partner, Giiant Pharma, Inc. (“Giiant”), receives funding from Canadian Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) Tax Credit Program for PALI-2108









Ongoing progress of Palisade Bio’s Phase 1a/b UC study of PALI-2108 with topline data expected in the first half of 2025









Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Palisade Bio, Inc.



(Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the receipt of CAD$1.39 million Canadian SR&ED credits for reimbursement of prior pre-clinical costs for PALI-2108 incurred under the company’s joint development plan with Giiant.





“This non-dilutive funding, which resulted from our pre-clinical studies previously conducted in Montreal under our co-development agreement with Giiant, bolsters our efforts to potentially bring a solution to patients,” said JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, “We are pleased with the continued progress made with our PALI-2108 program and look forward to reporting topline data in the first half of 2025 from our ongoing Phase 1a/b study.”





The Company is currently conducting a Phase 1a/b single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study focused on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers, alongside an open-label study involving a patient cohort with UC. For more information about the Phase 1a/b clinical study, visit



clinicaltrials.gov



and reference identifier



NCT06663605



.







About Palisade Bio







Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to



www.palisadebio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety and tolerability, PK and drug release characteristics of PALI-2108 based on the Company’s preclinical studies and preliminary data from the SAD portion of the Company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical study, indications and anticipated benefits of PALI-2108 and the expected timing of the release of topline data from the Phase 1b/2a clinical study. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is in the early stages of clinical development and may not successfully progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; preliminary clinical study results or the results from earlier preclinical studies may not be predictive of final or future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of PALI-2108 may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the Company needs to raise significant additional funds to support its operations and the continued development of PALI-2108; the timing and outcome of the Company’s current and anticipated clinical studies related to its product candidates; indications of use and estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and its ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; the Company’s ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of its securities; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the Company’s ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; the Company’s ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and the impact of any global event on the Company’s business, and operations, and supply. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.







Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775







PALI@jtcir.com





