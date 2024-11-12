News & Insights

Palisade Bio reports Q3 EPS ($2.32) vs. ($7.38) last year

November 12, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

“I am extremely proud of the clinical progress our team has made over this past quarter. The initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial and patient enrollment and dosing are important milestones in our clinical program,” commented J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade. “We continue to believe in the potential of PALI-2108 to provide a much-needed solution for UC patients still experiencing significant medical need.”

