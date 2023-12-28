News & Insights

Palisade Bio Reports Milestone Payment To Giiant Pharma From US Crohn's And Colitis Foundation

December 28, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI) announced the receipt of the second milestone payment to Giiant Pharma, the company's co-development partner, from the US Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, through its Inflammatory Bowel Disease Ventures program. The previously announced US Crohn's and Colitis Foundation research program funding agreement with Giiant of up to $500 thousand will support the development of the lead program, PALI-2108.

"Our team continues to drive the clinical development of PALI-2108 toward the launch of a Phase 1 clinical study, which is on track for next year," said Finley, CEO of Palisade.

