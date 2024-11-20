Palisade Bio initiated with a Buy at Brookline

Brookline initiated coverage of Palisade Bio (PALI) with a Buy rating and $38 price target Palisade Bio is advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, the analyst noted.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PALI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.