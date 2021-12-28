Palisade Bio Inc Shares Close the Day 13.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) shares closed today 13.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 69.9% year-to-date, down 70.4% over the past 12 months, and down 98.1% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $1.87 and as low as $1.56 this week.
- Shares closed 91.4% below its 52-week high and 11.5% below its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 6.5% lower than the 10-day average and 21.7% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
