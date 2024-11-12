Palisade Bio expects cash to fund operations through 1Q25

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.0 million. The Company believes it has sufficient cash to fund its currently planned operations through the first quarter of 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PALI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.