Palisade Bio Begins Dosing First Ulcerative Colitis Patient In Phase 1a/b Study Of PALI-2108

(RTTNews) - Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Friday announced that it has commenced dosing the first patient in the final cohort of its Phase 1a/b clinical trial of PALI-2108 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis or UC.

This milestone follows the successful completion of five single ascending dose or SAD cohorts and the first three multiple ascending dose or MAD cohorts, with positive preliminary data supporting the safety and tolerability of PALI-2108.

Importantly, no serious adverse events or SAEs or treatment-emergent adverse events or TEAEs related to laboratory values or EKGs have been observed to date. The study aims to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics or PK, and pharmacodynamics or PD of PALI-2108 in both healthy volunteers and UC patients.

The Phase 1a/b study also includes the use of biomarkers such as serum high sensitivity C-reactive protein or hsCRP and fecal calprotectin or CalPro to further evaluate the drug's effects.

The company remains on track to report topline data in the first half of 2025.

This marks a significant step forward in Palisade Bio's development of PALI-2108, a novel PDE4 inhibitor that could offer new treatment options for UC patients.

Currently, PALI is trading at $0.99, up by 8.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

