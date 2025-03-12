Palisade Bio Announces Presentation of PALI-2108 Data at Digestive Disease Week 2025

Palisade Bio's PALI-2108 will be presented at Digestive Disease Week 2025, highlighting its potential in ulcerative colitis treatment.

Palisade Bio, Inc. announced that its lead program, PALI-2108, a colon-specific PDE4 inhibitor prodrug for ulcerative colitis, has been rated in the top 10% of abstracts for presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2025 in San Diego. The company will present two posters: one focusing on bioinformatics for PALI-2108's potential anti-fibrotic efficacy and another displaying results from a mouse model showing how PALI-2108 reduces colon tissue PDE4B and modulates inflammatory markers. DDW is a key event for gastroenterology experts to discuss the latest advancements in digestive disease treatments. Palisade Bio aims to innovate therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, although it faces risks relating to the clinical development and market success of PALI-2108.

Potential Positives

Palisade Bio's lead program PALI-2108 has been recognized, being selected for presentation at the esteemed Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2025, highlighting its relevance in the field of gastroenterology.

The study presented at DDW underscores PALI-2108's potential anti-fibrotic efficacy and its specific bioactivation in the colon, which could position it as a significant therapeutic option for ulcerative colitis patients.

The poster presentation's inclusion among the top 10% of all AGA abstracts indicates a high level of interest and scientific merit, potentially attracting further investment and partnership opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is still in the early stages of clinical development and may not progress effectively, highlighting a significant risk to its future.

There is uncertainty around the efficacy and potential side effects of PALI-2108, which may limit its development and regulatory approval, posing a risk to investor confidence.

The company requires substantial additional funding to support operations and the ongoing development of PALI-2108, indicating potential financial instability.

FAQ

What is PALI-2108 and its significance?

PALI-2108 is a colon-specific PDE4 inhibitor prodrug aimed at treating ulcerative colitis, showing potential anti-fibrotic efficacy.

When will Palisade Bio present at Digestive Disease Week?

Palisade Bio will present data on PALI-2108 at DDW 2025 from May 3-6 in San Diego, California.

What is the focus of Palisade Bio?

Palisade Bio focuses on developing novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

What session will PALI-2108 be featured in at DDW?

PALI-2108 will be featured in two sessions: "Transcriptional, Epigenetic and Genetic Regulation of GI Function" and "In Vivo Models of Gastrointestinal Disorders."

Where can I find more information about Palisade Bio?

For more information, please visit the official website at www.palisadebio.com.

PALI-2108, a Colon-Specific PDE4 Inhibitor Prodrug, Abstract was Rated in the Top 10% of all AGA Abstracts Selected for Poster Presentation at DDW









Carlsbad, CA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present data from its lead program PALI-2108 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis at Digestive Disease Week



®



(DDW) 2025 being held May 3–6, in San Diego, California.





Participation details are as follows:







Poster Presentation









Session Title:



Transcriptional, Epigenetic and Genetic Regulation of GI Function and Disease







Session Date & Time:



May 4, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT







Title:



A BIOINFORMATIC APPROACH TO PALI-2108 TREATMENT IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS REVEALS THE POTENTIAL FOR ANTI-FIBROTIC EFFICACY WITH LOCAL PDE4 INHIBITION IN INTESTINAL FIBROSIS







DDW Poster of Distinction – Poster Presentation









Session Title:



In Vivo Models of Gastrointestinal Disorders







Session Date & Time:



May 5, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT







Title:



PALI-2108, A COLON-SPECIFIC PDE4 INHIBITOR PRODRUG, IS BIOACTIVATED IN THE COLON AND REDUCES COLON TISSUE PDE4B IN A DOSE-DEPENDENT MANNER, INCREASING C-AMP AND SUPPRESSING TNF-Α IN A MOUSE MODEL OF COLITIS





Digestive Disease Week is a leading forum for experts in the field of gastroenterology bringing together clinicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical leaders to discuss the latest advancements in treating digestive diseases. For more information about Digestive Disease Week please visit the



conference website



.







About Palisade Bio







Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to



www.palisadebio.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety and tolerability, PK and drug release characteristics of PALI-2108 based on the Company’s preclinical studies and preliminary data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical study, indications and anticipated benefits of PALI-2108 and the expected timing of the release of topline data from the Phase 1b/2a clinical study. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company is heavily dependent on the success of PALI-2108, which is in the early stages of clinical development and may not successfully progress through clinical development or receive regulatory approval; preliminary clinical study results or the results from earlier preclinical studies may not be predictive of final or future results and unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of PALI-2108 may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the Company needs to raise significant additional funds to support its operations and the continued development of PALI-2108; the timing and outcome of the Company’s current and anticipated clinical studies related to its product candidates; indications of use and estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and its ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; the Company’s ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of its securities; the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; the Company’s ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; the Company’s ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and the impact of any global event on the Company’s business, and operations, and supply. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024, and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other SEC filings that are filed thereafter. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.







Investor Relations Contact







JTC Team, LLC





Jenene Thomas





908-824-0775







PALI@jtcir.com





