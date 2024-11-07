Palisade Bio announces first subject dosed in Phase 1 study of PALI-2108

Palisade Bio (PALI) announced that it dosed its first subject in its Phase 1 clinical study of PALI-2108, an orally administered PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the colon and is in development for patients affected by UC. The Phase 1 study will evaluate PALI-2108 in a single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study focused on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in healthy volunteers, alongside an open-label study involving a patient cohort with UC. Patient screening for the study is underway.
