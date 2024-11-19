Palingeo S.P.A. Reports Tragic Site Accident

Palingeo S.P.A (IT:PAL) has released an update.
Palingeo S.p.A. has reported a tragic accident at a construction site in Turin, where a crane arm detached, resulting in the death of a long-time employee, Mr. Fatmir Isufi. The company is collaborating with authorities to investigate the incident and has assured compliance with health and safety regulations.
