Palingeo Opens First Warrant Exercise Period

November 26, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Palingeo S.P.A (IT:PAL) has released an update.

Palingeo S.p.A., a leader in geotechnical construction, is set to open the first exercise period for its 2024-2026 Warrants on December 2, 2024, allowing holders to subscribe to Compendium Shares at a premium price. This move offers investors an opportunity to engage with Palingeo’s growth on the Euronext Growth Milan market. Warrant holders must act by December 13, 2024, to capitalize on this opportunity.

