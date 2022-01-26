US Markets
DNAA

Palihapitiya's SPAC to take Akili Interactive public in $1 bln deal

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Akili Interactive, a company that treats attention-deficit disorders with its video games, will go public by merging with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1 billion.

Adds details, proceeds from deal

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Akili Interactive, a company that treats attention-deficit disorders with its video games, will go public by merging with a blank-check firm led by serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1 billion.

The deal with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I DNAA.O announced on Wednesday will provide Akili with up to $412 million in gross proceeds, including $162 million through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) led by Palihapitiya's Social Capital.

Akili will also receive up to $250 million from the special purpose acquisition company's trust account.

Existing investors in the company include, Temasek Holdings, Neuberger Berman, Mirae Asset, Amgen Ventures and Ladera Venture Partners.

Blank-check firms, or special- purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), are publicly listed shell companies that raise funds with the intention of merging with a private company within two years of floating its shares. The private company then goes public through the merger.

The deal is expected to close towards mid-2022, following which Palihapitiya is expected to become the chair of Akili’s board.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNAA PRTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular